Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
