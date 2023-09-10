Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

