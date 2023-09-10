Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.58. 16,233,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,834,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

