Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Digi International stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Digi International has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $112.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $352,201.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,533.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $212,713.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,762. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

