DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $138.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.75.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. DexCom has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,065 shares of company stock worth $1,400,634 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after purchasing an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

