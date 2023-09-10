David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,454 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
GDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 17,251,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,553,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
