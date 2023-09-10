David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,454 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 17,251,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,553,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.