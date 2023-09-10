Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,019,440 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,066,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,440 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $165,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,483,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.