CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

