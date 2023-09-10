Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.79.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.57. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

