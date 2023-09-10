CenterBook Partners LP Takes $3.32 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 23,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,344,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

