CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $224,758,000 after purchasing an additional 317,816 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.76. 4,580,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.43.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

