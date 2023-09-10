CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 292,305 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 1,472.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,305 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.20% of Integral Ad Science worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,401 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 972,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 518,407 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $13.14. 479,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,903. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

