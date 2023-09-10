CenterBook Partners LP Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 158.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,154 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,416.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.1% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 170,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $802,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,581. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

