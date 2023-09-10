CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 406.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,016,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,027,000 after purchasing an additional 199,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of WMG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 894,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,874. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

