Center Lake Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 9.4% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

MA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.84. 1,869,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.65. The company has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

