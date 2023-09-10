Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1,281.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,414 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.69. 670,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.