Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target at $675.00

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $610.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ocado Group

Ocado Group Trading Down 7.4 %

About Ocado Group

OCDGF stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

(Get Free Report

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.