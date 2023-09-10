Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $1,470.14

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,470.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

MTD stock opened at $1,130.70 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,257.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,365.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

