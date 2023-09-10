Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $15.32 Million Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,318,000. L Catterton Asia Acquisition makes up approximately 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 5.18% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $849,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.76 and a beta of 0.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

