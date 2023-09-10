Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.19% of KBR worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,631,000. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 583,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 315,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. 1,547,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -58.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

