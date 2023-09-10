Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,862,415 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report) by 1,046.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862,415 shares during the quarter. Ares Acquisition accounts for 0.4% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 2.83% of Ares Acquisition worth $21,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,451,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

AAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

