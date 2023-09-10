Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 673.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178,474 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Berry Global Group worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,520 shares of company stock worth $4,430,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 881,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,082. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.