Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Total Return Fund accounts for approximately 0.4% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,611.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 639,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,078. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

