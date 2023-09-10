Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,832 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.11. 1,432,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

