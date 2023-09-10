Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.97.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,398,212 shares of company stock valued at $224,028,062 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $112.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

