Barr E S & Co. Invests $228,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.31. 1,179,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.46 and a 200-day moving average of $236.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

