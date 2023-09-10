Barr E S & Co. Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Barr E S & Co. cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 4.4% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone worth $52,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,398,212 shares of company stock valued at $224,028,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.67. 11,235,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

