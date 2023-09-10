Barr E S & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,603 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.5% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $560.36. 2,265,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.39. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.57.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

