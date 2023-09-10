Bank of America Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $62.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

