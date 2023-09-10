Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Baidu by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

BIDU stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.67. 1,119,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,991. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

