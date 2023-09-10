Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after buying an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after buying an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $80.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

