Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 4,253 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.04. 3,561,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,063. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.03. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

