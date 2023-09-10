Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.72. 47,389,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,862,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

