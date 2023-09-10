Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCUS. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE RCUS opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,010,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after buying an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,413,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

