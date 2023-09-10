Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Position Increased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Free Report) by 2,528.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124,895 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter valued at $45,802,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 600.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 3,486,331 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,565,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 661,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,940,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $20,002,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

APGB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

