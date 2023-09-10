American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,570 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.4% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

AXP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.43. 1,931,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

