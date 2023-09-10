Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Cut by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,373 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 1.4% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.29% of Airbnb worth $233,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 1.8 %

Airbnb stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.82. 9,329,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,129,826 shares of company stock valued at $288,712,193 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.