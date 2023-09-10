Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $560.36. 2,265,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,932. The firm has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

