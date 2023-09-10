Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACN traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,048. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.43. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.