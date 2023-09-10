Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.9% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,209. The firm has a market cap of $263.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

