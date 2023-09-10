Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.95. 1,952,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

