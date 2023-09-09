Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.50 million-$102.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.28 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.95.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter worth $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yext by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 252,950.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

