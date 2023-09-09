Whitestone REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of WSR opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

