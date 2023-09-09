Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

