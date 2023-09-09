Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

