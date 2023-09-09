TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

TPVG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -231.88%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

