Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN opened at $23.58 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

