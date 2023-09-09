The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 29th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 70.8% annually over the last three years.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
SWZ stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Swiss Helvetia Fund
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.