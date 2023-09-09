The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 29th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 70.8% annually over the last three years.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

SWZ stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

