The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez Acquires 1,231 Shares

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $22,601.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,606.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Anthony Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eastern alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $22,576.54.

On Thursday, August 31st, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $15,385.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,317.00.

Eastern Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EML opened at $18.55 on Friday. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Eastern in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eastern in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eastern by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EML

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.