Thad Jampol Sells 400 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) insider Thad Jampol sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,133,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $138,722.64.

On Monday, July 10th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $602,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $1,054,905.48.

On Friday, June 16th, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $122,600.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $141,981.97.

Intapp Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $35.36 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

