Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Jonathan Neman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SG. Bank of America raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SG

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.